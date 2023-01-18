This whole issue of the just-cause eviction proposal in Brattleboro is a tough one to navigate. It seems to be pitting landlords against tenants in the proverbial battle of the haves versus the have-nots. The effort isn’t new in Vermont, and neither is its fans or detractors. Gov. Phil Scott vetoed similar efforts in Burlington last year.
But we can see both sides of this equation, with innocent victims and bad actors in each camp.
A group of local housing advocates recently submitted a petition to trigger a March 7 vote for Brattleboro residents to decide if they want to require just-cause evictions in town. The proposed charter amendment would protect tenants from eviction without “just cause,” such as a breach of a written rental agreement, violation of state laws regarding tenant obligations in rental agreements, nonpayment of rent and a tenant’s failure to accept written, reasonable good faith renewal terms. It “excludes from ‘just cause’ the expiration of a rental agreement as sole grounds for termination of tenancy.”
The group also tried to think of ways landlords might effectively evict someone, such as substantial rent increases, so the proposal calls for a 12 percent cap on rent increases.
Lack of affordable housing has been an issue throughout Southern Vermont for some time now, but it really came to the forefront thanks to the region’s real estate boom of the post-COVID era. With Vermont’s spacious rural setting and stellar reputation in dealing with the pandemic, there was suddenly a huge influx of people coming to Vermont. That squeezed the housing stock even tighter, driving up prices for both home sales and apartment rentals. We’ve heard numerous reports and anecdotal stories about people being evicted or driven out of their rental units so the property owner could jack up the rent or turn it into an Airbnb.
When this happens, housing advocates say, it is often the lower-income and other vulnerable populations who are adversely affected the most. These are often the people with the least resources and support systems to overcome such challenges.
On the flip side of the coin, however, are the property owners who have numerous challenges of their own, not the least of which is dealing with bad tenants. Property managers we spoke with say amending the town charter to require “just-cause evictions” will make it difficult to remove tenants who are causing discord and harm for other tenants, as well as the property owner. In many cases the tenants in question are causing just enough problems to be a nuisance, but not enough to warrant a formal eviction or the hassle of going to court. Such annoyances range from coming and going during the middle of the night or loud music at unreasonable hours, to drug dealing, belligerence, hoarding and cluttering up hallways and causing fire hazards.
These examples affect the quality of life for all the other tenants and cause untold stress for the landlord or property manager. They are all situations where the landlord can’t necessarily evict the tenant or take them to court, but can refuse to renew the lease.
As Sally Fegley, co-owner of Windham Property Management, explained, “No-cause eviction is somewhat of a misleading term, because really what it is, is the lease expires, and the property owners and managers are not renewing the lease. ... Just like the tenant can leave at the end of the lease term.”
Not renewing the lease is a “harmless way to separate,” Fegley said. She noted how it “doesn’t go on the record of the tenants as being anything bad.”
There will be opportunities to learn more and speak for or against this proposal before the March 7 vote. Public hearings will be held at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 3, in the Select Board Meeting Room in the Municipal Center and at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 7, in the same place.
We urge Brattleboro voters to consider this proposal carefully, and really listen to and understand both sides of the equation. Any proposal must be thoroughly scrutinized and vetted, with input from all of the myriad stakeholders involved, so we can avoid a knee-jerk reaction to one problem that ends up creating a host of new problems for others.