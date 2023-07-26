Many of us have now lived through two catastrophic storms in Vermont — Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 and the flooding that began July 10 and has lingered for weeks.
We learned critical lessons from Irene, the worst storm to hit the state since 1927.
In rebuilding from that 2011 destruction, culverts needed to be expanded to allow more water flow, preventing blowouts that sent water coursing over roadways and tearing out roads and bridges. Bridges were "hardened" to withstand the torrential force of floodwaters and debris like trees and even houses slamming into abutments. Homes in floodplains were removed to prevent yet more destruction, but also to allow water to flow more smoothly along natural paths and reduce flooding elsewhere; and much more.
Many of those changes proved their merit — both in preventing damage and in illustrating that places where forward-thinking improvements had not been made suffered more significant destruction this summer.
It is often expensive to upgrade infrastructure, such as replacing culverts. Not all towns made that investment in 2011, and still others committed to the improvements but are phasing them in over time. Some of those towns experienced the devastation in this latest storm linked that those decisions, with roads and bridges not storm-hardened destroyed yet again.
That’s not to say that all the improvements saved towns in the storm’s path. New culverts blew out, hardened bridges saw damage. No two storms are identical, nor is their destructive focus.
But forward-thinking repair did save many communities from dramatic infrastructure damage, or reduced the impact of the flood waters.
Now, with debris being removed and repair crews hard at work, this crisis presents yet another hard-earned opportunity to build back better.
Quoting Churchill, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”
Probably the key takeaway from this storm is that climate change is real. It’s proven. Scientists almost to a one agree the earth is heating and humans are contributing to that crisis. Hello Phoenix heat wave; hello Canadian wildfires; hello Vermont maple season that starts later with each passing year, and ski industry that struggles with warmer winters.
In rebuilding, let’s keep that in mind and make the changes needed to reduce the likelihood and severity of future weather catastrophes.
For example, let’s not simply replace our oil furnaces destroyed in the flooding; let's replace them with electric heat pumps (utilities and governments need to be part of this work with both input and financial incentives); and destroyed cars can be replaced with electric vehicles (and let’s get serious about ensuring adequate charging stations).
Let’s recognize that we can’t defeat the flooding; the storms will always win. So rather than fight river pathways, let them be — let the water flow as it will, but strengthen the surrounding floodplains to reduce flooding elsewhere.
Most urgently, as culverts are replaced, roads rebuilt and bridges reopened, we need to focus on the long-term. Let’s replace and rebuild for the next big storm. What changes worked after Irene; what changes should not be replicated.
Look around at the damage and destruction, the lost economic revenue, the neighbors left homeless, the two-lane roads closed or down to one lane. Let that be the inspiration to not only plan for the future but fund for the future.
There’s a role for the state and the federal government to continue helping us rebuild smart. After all, repair and cleanup for storms falls on the backs of taxpayers at the local, state and federal level. Preventing catastrophic damage is cheaper than cleaning up time and again.
It’s likely we’re preaching to the converted. The Federal Emergency Management Agency, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, our congressional delegation and many others with knowledge of forward-looking recovery and the keys to the financial coffers have been on the ground in Vermont, pledging their commitment. Proper fixes today will save taxpayer dollars tomorrow.
On a related note, the one thing that has not changed since Tropical Storm Irene is our commitment to our neighbors and communities in the face of crisis.
Photos from around the state show residents of hard-hit and even spared communities working side by side to clear debris, fix meals for volunteers and those in need, house their unhoused neighbors, and do anything and everything to help us recover from this historic and catastrophic event.
Vermont will recover from this flood. Now we need to ensure we recovery stronger than ever before.
For information on the flooding, how to find services and how to help, visit https://www.vermont.gov/flood.