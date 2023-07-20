Daniel Banyai remains a free man. And that is both puzzling and disturbing.
Banyai has tangled with neighbors, the town and the state over his unlicensed paramilitary training facility on his Slate Ridge property in West Pawlet. So controversial was Slate Ridge that the Vermont Legislature passed a bill this year, signed into law on May 9 by Gov. Phil Scott, banning similar facilities anywhere in the state.
The Environmental Court ordered in early February that Banyai remove non-permitted buildings on the property; after indicating he would comply, Banyai has ignored the order. With evident frustration, the court on July 6 granted an emergency motion from the town of Pawlet seeking the imprisonment of Banyai.
That ruling was met with a sigh of relief from the town, which has struggled with this property and its owner for too long, as well as neighbors who have felt threatened. The situation became more serious when Banyai posted a no-trespassing sign on his property reading in part, “Trespass here, die here. Take the chance!”
Yet, two weeks later, Banyai remains a free man. There has been no arrest made by any law enforcement agency, and outright confusion about who is responsible for stepping in.
Slate Ridge neighbor John Davis captured the collective consensus: “I have no faith in law enforcement …. I don’t think he’ll ever be held accountable.”
That is unacceptable. No one is above the law.
The town argues it’s the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department that is charged with making the arrest. But Sheriff Dave Fox first told Vermont News and Media that his department does not cover Pawlet — that’s the obligation of Vermont State Police. He later said that he has visited Slate Ridge but cannot legally enter the property to make the arrest.
Vermont State Police have indicated a willingness to assist with the arrest, but clearly don’t feel it’s their duty. The problem has become a law enforcement hot potato — to the detriment of local residents.
Banyai has not spoken to the press, nor has his lawyer issued any clear guidance on his client’s thinking.
There is no clear information; there seems to be no one in charge. This vacuum has allowed rumors to spread and fear to fester.
The obvious questions: Is the public in this town safe? Can the people in Pawlet ignore the judiciary without fear of enforcement? Who do they call in an emergency or for civil enforcement?
The issue goes further than this specific case, making us wonder who will step up for public safety in the next situation? Because time and experience have proven there will be another situation at some point.
Pawlet legal counsel Merrill Bent told Vermont News and Media, “Mr. Fox just needs to do his job. Whatever that looks like. He understands that it is his job. I just am not sure if he actually wants to do it.”
Neighbor Davis blames the state and the police. “Everybody buried their head in the sand.”
What about the attorney general? “The Attorney General’s Office does not play a role in the execution of these types of warrants,” the office replied Thursday.
There are so many questions swirling around the Banyai situation. It’s past time the public got some answers — and some action.