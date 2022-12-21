Everyone is grumbling these days when they go to the gas station or grocery store as inflation continues to wreak havoc on American wallets.
Inflation hit 7.7 percent in October year-over-year, slightly down from 8.2 percent the previous month, according to MarketWatch. Annual food prices rose 10.9 percent and the price of groceries increased by 12.4 percent. That the cost of living increase, combined with the end of pandemic-era government benefits, has put a squeeze on family budgets and contributed to a surge in food insecurity here in Vermont and across the country.
In Vermont, 56,010 people are facing hunger, and of them 13,610 are children, according to the latest figures from Feeding America. That equates to one in 11 Vermonters overall, and one in eight children in the Green Mountain State. There are far-reaching effects of food insecurity that go beyond just an empty stomach. The Vermont Department of Health cites implications for physical and mental health (malnutrition, obesity, anxiety and stress); academic achievement (inability to focus, impaired development); and workforce and job readiness (poor performance, low productivity, absenteeism).
“People are struggling,” said George Haynes, one of the founders of the annual Project Feed the Thousands holiday food drive. “They’re living paycheck to paycheck and all of sudden food costs more, gas costs more. What do you do? You still have to pay the rent. You still have to heat your home. So you go to the food shelf.”
The problem is that area food shelves are being squeezed from both ends — an increase in demand at the same time that costs are going up. Some 60 percent of Feeding America’s food bank members reported an increase in demand for emergency food assistance in August, compared to the previous month.
Project Feed organizers were well aware of this challenge when they launched this year’s food drive on Nov. 4.
“The challenges are enormous,” says Chris Thayer, Southern Facility Branch Director for the Vermont Food Bank in Brattleboro. “Supply chain issues and increasing costs have affected even us, but what is most concerning to me is the significant challenge facing our local food shelves. The loss of COVID relief money, coupled with an increasing need, has been a double whammy – more people, less resources.”
“We have met with representatives from our area food shelves, and what they are reporting is overwhelmingly tragic,” said John Sciacca, general manager of Brattleboro Subaru and co-chair of the Project Feed board. “Hannah Pick from the Putney Food Shelf told us that their client base has doubled in the past year, Carolyn Pieciak from Brigid’s Kitchen reported that 77 percent of the people coming in for meals are seniors, Andrew Courtney related that Foodworks has seen a 25 percent increase during just one quarter of 2022, and Ruth Tilghman from Loaves and Fishes is seeing increasing need from refugees who are here as part of the CASP program (Community Asylum Seekers Project).”
Thanks to the help of area grocery stores and their generous customers, as well as local schools and businesses, Project Feed was able to collect enough provisions to provide 300,000 healthy and nutritious meals for area food banks. Unfortunately, monetary donations have fallen short, with only about half of the $100,000 goal collected so far. These cash contributions are critical because the money allows area food shelves to purchase food at the Vermont Food Bank at a greatly reduced rate, enabling them to stretch every dollar and help even more people.
This year’s donations will support Foodworks (Groundworks Food Shelf), St. Brigid’s Kitchen and Loaves & Fishes Community Kitchen, all in Brattleboro; Guilford Cares Food Pantry; Bread of Life Food Pantry in Vernon; Hinsdale (N.H.) Food Pantry; Our Place Drop In Center in Bellows Falls; Putney Food Shelf; and Townshend Community Food Shelf.
So if you haven’t done so already, we urge you to consider making a donation to Project Feed the Thousands to help keep food on the table for your friends and neighbors, and help maintain Vermont’s reputation as a caring, compassionate place to live and raise a family.
Monetary, tax-deductible, contributions can be sent to Project Feed the Thousands, c/o 802 Credit Union, PO Box 8366, Brattleboro VT 05304; or donated online at projectfeedthethousands.org or gofundme.com/f/Project-Feed-The-Thousands-2022.