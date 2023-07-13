Vermont communities are cut from granite and marble. Vermonters are born from scrappy generations of hill farmers, stone cutters, factory workers, and thinkers and doers whose independent way of life fosters self-sufficiency. Newcomers have chosen to call this state home because they, too, value our can-do approach to life.
We coined the phrase "Vermont Strong" following 2011’s Tropical Storm Irene, which destroyed lives, homes and businesses. More than 260 roads and 30 bridges were destroyed, internet and phone service was lost in many areas, and even coffins from one central Vermont cemetery were washed downstream. But we persevered.
A South Carolina National Guard unit arriving quickly to help out was surprised to find one local community — hardest hit by the flood waters — already well into recovery mode. Chainsaws were whirring; big machines were removing mud and debris; tables were set up on the town green with water and food for volunteers.
That is the strength Vermont is drawing on now as we not only begin digging out and building up, but brace for the potential of more rainfall.
Gov. Phil Scott was correct when he said on Tuesday, “Make no mistake, the devastation and flooding we’re experiencing across Vermont is historic and catastrophic.” This is the most severe weather event since the flood of 1927.
Brattleboro was largely spared the storm, receiving about 3-4 inches of rainfall during the worst of the flooding (some towns received 9 inches!). But all around us, our neighbors in towns like Londonderry and Weston were hard hit and are once again calling on their strength to recover.
For those who want to help, several funds have been established to provide assistance, including (but not limited to):
• The Vermont Community Foundation (https://www.vermontcf.org/),
• The Red Cross (redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767), or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation),
• The Stratton Community Foundation (https://strattonfoundation.kindful.com/?campaign=1263758), and
• The Vermont Main Street Flood Recovery Fund (vtrecovery2023.com).
Gov. Scott and Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, had an important message Wednesday for Vermonters: Stay vigilant. The water is receding, but even 6 inches of swiftly moving water can bring a person down. And there is debris, chemicals and potentially downed power lines impacting waterways, making even shallow water dangerous.
Finally, for those with the desire and ability to volunteer for clean-up efforts, sign up to help through vermont.gov/volunteer. Don’t go rogue … it’s too dangerous at this time.
“The volunteer needs in the wake of the storm are evolving, so we are calling on Vermonters to sign up, let us know what skills they can offer, and be ready to serve if needed,” the website reads.
If you want to volunteer in a hyper-local way, check on your neighbors. U.S. Rep. Becca Balint recently talked about the emotional toll this crisis is likely taking on Vermonters, who have endured Irene and the COVID pandemic. So ask about your neighbors’ physical challenges following the flooding, but also be especially vigilant to their emotional needs. Sometimes independence can be isolating.
This week we are all dealing with a catastrophe, even if we aren’t living on ground zero. But we have learned, once again, that we remain Vermont strong.