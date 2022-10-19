There is always more than one side to every story, and last week we finally got to hear the other side of the contentious relationships within the Windham Southeast school boards.
On Tuesday, members of the district school board aired their grievances over procedural and code of conduct disputes that prompted board chair Kelly Young to offer herself up in a no-confidence vote. A motion to censure her failed 6-1, with one abstention. But on Wednesday, Michelle Luetjen Green was ousted from her position as chairwoman of the supervisory union board.
To recap, last month several members of the supervisory union board initiated a surprise vote to remove Green from her leadership role. There was no warning that this vote would take place, but rather a last minute attempt to amend the meeting agenda, along with an unsuccessful effort to call the question without public comment. What’s more, there wasn’t much explanation for the vote, except vague accusations of Green “causing havoc” at district board meetings.
Green was caught completely off guard by the move against her, saying she has used her time as chairwoman to collaborate with the superintendent, bring forward board development and training workshops, and outline effective communication and goal-setting strategies.
After several members of the public expressed outrage over the surprise vote — accusing the board of possible violations of Open Meeting laws — the board decided to table the matter until the next meeting. A wise move. Green still ended up losing her leadership position after last Wednesday’s no-confidence vote, and several people from the public continued to voice their disapproval, but this time there was no appearance of secrecy or underhandedness. What’s more, various board members were more open about explaining their respective positions. And the points they made were not without merit.
Complaints against Green ranged from presenting erroneous contract information to the board, to overstepping her role, and committing other board members to actions or activities without discussion.
“It caused disruption in the community,” said Young, who also sits on the supervisory union board. “It caused our reputations as other board members, as a total board, [to be] damaged.”
Board member Liz Adams was even stronger in her negative review, saying Green “talks for a very long time, making the same point over and over in different ways... When asked to get to the point, she gets angry. She has also talked loudly over the person who has the floor, thereby abusing her role as the chair. This divisive, excluding style has halted our progress and alienated her peers. She needs to step aside.”
The others agreed, and the final vote was unanimous against Green.
Of course, that isn’t really the final vote. Ultimately the public will decide next March if they have confidence in this current board make-up.
In the meantime, we hope the two boards can move forward from here and take care of the business of overseeing the governance of our schools, which continue to face mounting challenges from every turn.
School board members will often, appropriately, disagree about the challenging issues they are asked to handle, but how they behave as they work through those disputes matters because the public — and students — are watching. Thoughtful and informed debate that results in solid decisions is the goal. That’s how we want our kids to resolve problems; that’s the lesson the boards should model for our youth.
And the issues are simply too important to be decided in a manner that undercuts public confidence in the boards. There are the ongoing problems of mental health and substance abuse among our youth, not to mention the cloud of a sexual abuse investigation at Brattleboro Union High School and the accusations against its absent principal.
We need to have responsible grownups working together at the helm to guide this precious cargo through these rough seas.