Candidates in the Nov. 8 General Election were sent the following questions:
• What are your concrete plans for addressing the growing opioid epidemic and its related rise in the crime rate?
• How would you tackle the existing housing crisis and workforce shortage, and what do you see as the keys to flourishing economic development?
• Pick one other issue that is important to you and explain how would you address it.
Candidates for U.S. Senate from Vermont are Mark Coester, Westminster, Independent; Natasha Diamondstone-Kohout, Dummerston, Green Mountain Party; Stephen Duke, Calais, Independent; Dawn Marie Ellis, Burlington, Independent; Cris Ericson, Chester, Independent; Gerald Malloy, Weathersfield, Republican; Kerry Patrick Raheb, Bennington, Independent; and Peter Welch, Norwich, Democrat.
The answers from those that responded will be published in the next three weeks.
Cris Ericson
Independent from Chester
FENTANYL: I will sponsor a bill to close our borders and use the U.S. military to do so. After the U.S. Congress House of Representatives votes to impeach, I will vote in favor of convicting President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a trial in the U.S. Senate for failure to keep our borders secure. The fentanyl is coming through our borders transported either by illegal immigrants or U.S. citizens working directly with illegal immigrants and their associated criminal cartels and what is known as the “Mexican Mafia.” There are more deaths per year in the United States of America from fentanyl than there are deaths from the war in Ukraine. It is time to stop the illegal fentanyl that is brought into our country because our own borders are not secure.
HOUSING: The only way right now to increase housing is to put a statewide moratorium voted on by the state legislature to temporarily end all zoning, environmental and other restrictions on building. We need a lot more “tiny houses” to suit the budgets of working people and families. We have to chose between well intentioned rules and regulations and the reality of not enough affordable housing. Put people first.
LABOR: There are some pretty healthy looking illegal migrants coming in to the U.S.A. by the thousands daily in border states. Give the governor of Texas a call and let him know if you need a few for a local business in Vermont. They have cell phone google translators so they can follow instructions. Drug test them and their clothing first.
TAX REVOLUTION: The most important bill I will sponsor if I am elected is to end what I call modern day slavery. We pay federal taxes out of our hard earned paychecks. The fruits of our labor go to the I.R.S. The U.S. Congress votes to give our money as subsidies to huge corporations who use our money to make profits for themselves. Where is our share? If you gave your neighbor $10,000 to help his business, wouldn’t you expect a share of the profits? Every time the U.S. Congress votes to give our money away as subsidies to corporations, and they use our money to make profits for themselves, and give us nothing in return, no R.O.I., no return on investment of our taxpayer dollars, that is modern day slavery. That has to stop immediately because it is a violation of the U.S. Constitution and wrongful taking. Just because the U.S. Congress is doing it does not exempt it from wrongful taking of our property. When the U.S. Congress is violating our U.S. Constitutional rights we have to stop them. I will sponsor a bill to end modern day slavery and to make certain that when our tax dollars are used by any entity to make a profit, we get a share to pay for programs people need like more health care, more dental care, more child care, more education and more housing, etc.