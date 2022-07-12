Let’s have a conversation about catch and release. And I’m sorry anglers, but I’m not talking about Jack Lemon and Walter Matthau in "Grumpy Old Men" reeling in “Catfish Hunter” type of catch and release. I’m talking about our legal system, and its flawed execution of what keeps a dangerous person behind bars and what gets them released. Imagine if you can, being a police officer and crossing all the T’s and dotting all the I’s, then making the arrest only to wake up the following morning and have that person as free as you are.
But we really need to point our aggression in the right direction. Our police do what they’re supposed to do, our judges do not. Honestly, it reminds me a lot of my experiences with insurance adjusters. Your agent kills themselves to serve you and somebody you’ve never met rips the rug out from underneath that service. Recently, you’ve seen in the news a very local story where an individual posted bail after threating to kill a cop and is no longer in jail. To be fair, it sounds as though we have someone who has some mental health issues here, and as much as I want to be open hearted in these situations, I can’t! I’m a fan of keeping them where they can’t hurt someone and that includes themselves.
Time and time again we hear accounts of drug deals going down, and people disrupting our right to what is legally defined as peaceful enjoyment. Yet, when we call in the cavalry we find that they are reduced (in most cases) to breaking up the party with nothing else to be done. Then when something can be finally done and our police department “polices” a situation, these people are back on the street the very next day doing the very same thing they did the day before. Which begs the question, why bother? It doesn’t seem like we have rights until we’ve broken laws. In the rare occasion when we can get something to stick it’ll often be months before justice can be served (if it’s not thrown out on some technicality first). Which begs the question, why? Well, it’s called innocent until proven guilty – of which I’m a big fan. Could you imagine where’d we be without it? It would be bedlam if we didn’t have some sort of legal checks and balances. But what if we know they’re guilty?
What if those checks and balances are hurting innocent law-abiding citizens? Perhaps some of you have been through this and can speak firsthand to the intimidation you can feel by trying to do the right thing. If someone with no moral compass is breaking the law and you witness it, and in witnessing it you must testify, identify, or fill out a statement ... well, that’s when most people jump off. That’s when the cure becomes worse than the disease. Most people would rather keep their heads down and hope for the best; crime wins in that scenario. But let me remind you of this, there’s power in numbers.
I recently read an interesting article about neighborhoods with a high dog population having less crime. But it’s not for the reasons you think; I mean, it’s exactly for the reasons you think but there were other factors in crime deterrents. More dogs means more neighbors out on the street walking those dogs and that means more neighbors noticing when things aren’t right. Well, when things aren’t right, questions are asked and that is bad for the crime business. Then I was literally walking Finnegan one day and noticed a couple of sketchy dudes doing something sketchy, so I alerted the neighbor and by the time I circled back they were gone.
The easiest way to make it stop is by not allowing it to settle in. Does that mean a neighborhood watch? It could. Does it mean you go full contact Paul Kersey ("Death Wish" movie reference that dealt with vigilante justice), it certainly does not. In fact, the guys and gals in blue are trained to deal with it, most of us are not. But it is important that your street seem busy looking for things out of place and if that message gets sent, then we can force them to move on. In other words, be a little nosey from time to time.