SHAFTSBURY — Earlier this week, I reached out to the Robert Frost Stone House Museum at Bennington College in Shaftsbury to inquire about their use of a $5,000 Covid recovery grant from Vermont Humanities.
The executive director, Erin McKinney, replied with a statement about how the funds were helping the museum, which is part of Bennington College, recover from revenue lost during the past year.
But McKinney also sent along an image of an erasure by Vermont Poet Laureate Mary Ruefle, one which she created for an exhibit of her work at the museum. The funds helped pay for the exhibit, McKinney said.
Frost (1874-1963) lived in the stone house, on a 7-acre plot, for nine years, after graduating from Amherst College. He planted apple trees and wrote “Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening” there nearly 100 years ago, in June of 1922, and that poem is painted on one of the museum’s interior walls.
What did Ruefle think of that? McKinney provided a statement from the poet about her work:
“As soon as I saw the Frost poem painted on the wall I said, ‘Well, I will have to erase that, can I?’ and she loved the idea so I went home and made a few versions of the Frost poem erased and there was one we liked better than the others because it seemed to speak to Covid so we went with that one ... though a few people have read it as pertaining to a broken heart, but really what is Covid but that ... what was ongoing (life as one knows it) is broken by an event. And that’s the backstory to the wall erasure, it’s quite simple, really.”
McKinney called it “an homage to Frost’s beloved poem written at the Frost Stone House in 1922 and a timely response to the losses of the past year and a half.”
Ruefle, a 1974 Bennington graduate, defines her “erasures” as “creating a new text by disappearing the old text that surrounds it.” Using a variety of techniques and media, she covers over original texts to reveal new voices, phrases, narratives, and poetic fragments.
“Mary Ruefle: Erasures” is on exhibit through Sunday. The Robert Frost Stone House Museum is at 121 Route 7A, Shaftsbury. For more information see bennington.edu/frosthouse.