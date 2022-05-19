To the Editor: On Monday, May 16, there was a well-attended Zoom meeting in Guilford. The purpose of the meeting was to inform voters about the proposed Guilford Free Library addition.
Many individuals gave presentations about the extensive planning that has been undertaken about this proposed project. Examples were provided on the reasons for this planned addition. Programs that the library has developed were explained in detail. These programs involve our young residents and students, they involve families and retired folks. It was clearly pointed out the growing vibrant participation by library users and the important services the library provides.
Many of the speakers were of people who have been dedicated volunteers of long standing in our town. Many of the speakers have been dedicated advocates for projects of all kinds for the benefit of Guilford. These are folks who have worked on all kinds of community building endeavors for decades for the simple reason that they are committed to the wellbeing of our town.
The day after this meeting I received in my mail box a flyer of unknown origin. The message was to “not” vote in favor of the library addition. No contact information was provided. It was obvious that the author of this flyer was not familiar with the many valuable programs that the library provides. The flyer included documentation of the square foot area that the current library is that included the basement. I have been in the basement and believe me it is incorrect to include this area in the square foot calculation. It is a utility, storage area unsuitable for public use. The headline of the flyer states that the project will cost $1.3 million and yet there is no mention of the amount of alternative funds that have been raised and accounted for in this headline. Who ever distributed this flyer only wanted to say “No” without really learning about the community building endeavors that have been undertaken for decades by many involved folks.
Education in our larger community is of paramount importance. The value of a community library in a small town can not be underestimated. This education starts with a young people going to wonderful programs at our library and all of this will be enhanced by the proposed additional space that has been so well documented.
In closing it should be pointed out that the amount the voters will be asked to approve amounts to $205,000 which is a small price to pay for the keystone placement that the library holds now in our community.
Sincerely,
Shaun Murphy
Guilford, May 19