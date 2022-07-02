To the editor: I was fortunate to attend two recent events celebrating our new neighbors from Afghanistan and the large number of individuals in our community helping them to settle in. The first was an Afghan Welcome Event in March filled with Afghan culture. The second, earlier this month, was the Brattleboro Area Unsung Hero Award Ceremony. The "heroes" were two staff members of the Multicultural Community Center representing the staff and volunteers of that organization and the many others who have been pitching in to help these Afghan refugees. We so appreciate these efforts, and thank Compassionate Brattleboro for organizing these events.
There were many memorable moments at the Unsung Hero Award Ceremony held at the River Garden Marketplace. One was the singing by the Peter Amidon chorus ... with all of us joining in on their second song. Another was the heartfelt expressions of gratitude voiced by the Afghans present.
A third was a presentation by Thomas Huddleston, a senior official of the Multicultrual Center. Huddle expressed appreciation to the staff members and volunteers being honored, but also made this astute observation - namely that among our heroes are the Afghans themselves who have exhibited unimaginable courage both in Afghanistan before their departure, and now here in southern Vermont - already making themselves valuable members of our community. Welcome friends. We're so happy that you're here!
Susan Lewis
West Brattleboro, June 17