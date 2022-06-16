To the Editor: Imagine a nation somewhere on earth where - because of history and interpretation - its founding documents were being used to justify open containers of gasoline and strike-anywhere matches scattered about every neighborhood. With such widespread placement of gasoline and matches it would be inevitable that many people would be burned, disfigured and killed with great regularity. Would not a great nation do something more about this situation than make excuses and call for hopes and prayers?
When dangerous implements of death and injury have become more numerous that the people in this nation - and thousands have been injured and killed - would not a compassionate and resourceful nation do more than say, “It hasn’t happened to me yet”?
The search for “motives” whenever a conflagration occurs is beside the point. When inflammable explosives and ignition devices have saturated a nation, the death of innocents is a certainty. When this same society has numerous contradictions between its lofty values and a daily reality that includes lack of access to health care, festering racism and an infatuation with fire, many people of all ages are going to be consumed in terrible ways.
Our own country has been booby trapped with weaponry. Unbalanced people, deceived people, weak and misguided people - all of these broken souls have access to deadly firepower. Excusing this on our founding document is an insult to our Constitution. Responding to the carnage with ‘thoughts and prayers’ is an affront to God. My faith expects the faithful to take responsibility and repair God’s beloved community.
This is on us. We need to seal up the pots of gasoline in our communities and put the matches on a higher shelf. Or, painful death and excruciating heartbreak will simply continue, as surely as a ball rolls down a hill or a weakened fabric tears in a strong wind.
Andy Davis
Brattleboro, June 7