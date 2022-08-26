To the editor: “If they excuse him from reasonable childhood expectations because he is a man in the making and need not be bothered, then lessons of empathy and accountability are replaced by a creed of entitlement void of responsibility.”
— "Raising Cain: Protecting The Emotional Life of Boys" by Dan Kindlon, PH.D & Michael Thompson, PH.D.
Who are they talking about?
I believe they are talking about the majority of men in the government. Fortunately, here in Vermont we have men who clearly have sympathy and empathy and understand their responsibility. How different would the country be if it were Vermont with out these “Entitled Princes”? Hopefully Vermont will finally send a woman to Congress.
In "Raising Cain," the doctors make it clear boys need the positive influence of women to become well-balanced, responsible, empathetic men. Perhaps, it is not too late for a good women to convert these Entitled Princes.
Women have been cleaning up after us men since we were babies, maybe they can clean up the government too.
Dean Lynch
Westminster West, Aug. 20