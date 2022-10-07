To the Editor:
Re: "Senior meal sites struggle with slashed funding"
I appreciate this reporting by Chris Mays in the Sept. 29 Reformer about “Senior Solutions” of Windham and Windsor counties, and hope that Reformer staff is able to dig into this story a bit further. There is a quote from the executive director of Senior Solutions in the story which ostensibly explains why they are being forced to cut services, but his statement leaves more questions than answers. As one of dozens of volunteers responsible for getting meals out to those who need them, I’m in a position to see how vital these meals are to those who get them. This program is a lifeline for so many people in our towns. Senior Solutions should be working to expand their services to reach more people who undoubtedly need them, instead of asking the meal providers to identify recipients who can be cut from their rolls. Can we have a transparent and believable explanation for how Senior Solutions is unable to provide the services that seniors in their area so desperately need?
Daniel Towler
Brookline, Oct. 2