To the editor:
I never imagined, when I voted back in 2017 for Brattleboro to become part of the international Charter for Compassion, that results of this would become so widespread and affect so many of us.
I particularly appreciate Brattleboro, as a result, joining up with sister communities in poorer counties and on Native American reservations. The current set of interviews in the Reformer with Brattleboro representatives to these sister communities is particularly heartening. Lots here to brag about to out- of-town friends.
I’ve also been impressed with the efforts to bring together groups from across political divides to discuss difficult subjects-challenging but so important.
Finally, having lost a deer cousin to COVID, I was present at the memorial service and tree dedication organized by the Town and Compassionate Brattleboro in front of the Municipal Building a few months ago. I had thought about saying a few words, but was in tears the whole time.
So many thanks to all of you who involved in these undertakings.
Sincerely,
Barbara Jarvis
Brattleboro, Dec. 10