To the editor: Keene Pride stands in solidarity with John Scagliotti and the Kopkind community to express grief at the murder of Hinesburg, Vermont resident, Fern Feather. Fern was stabbed to death in Morristown, Vermont on April 12. By all accounts, Fern was a gentle, adventurous soul who was brutally killed and left dead on the roadside after the murder took place. Vermont state police have arrested the killer and charged him with second-degree murder as a result of stabbing.
S/he is the 11th trans or nonconforming person to be killed in the United States since January of this year, according to the Human Rights Commission. Trans deaths are often misreported so it is conceivable that this number is much higher. Although the perpetrator was not charged with a hate crime, his excuse for murdering Fern is the so-called LGBTQ “panic defense,” which is predicated upon a person’s sexual orientation.
In January 2022, New Hampshire’s House of Representatives voted 223-118 to outlaw the so-called gay panic defense, a bill introduced by Democratic Congressman, Chris Pappas. The bill prohibits criminal defendants to refer to a victim’s gender, gender identity or sexual orientation as a defense of their actions. The bill went to the Senate this month on April 15, identified as federal bill S1137, the Gay and Trans Panic Defense Prohibition Act of 2021. It was read twice to the floor and referred to the Judiciary Committee.
Although Keene Pride is grateful for the work of New Hampshire Rep. Chris Pappas in bringing this bill forward, we must acknowledges the sorrow of ongoing assaults against the LGBTQ community. I wish I had the opportunity to know Fern. It seems like everyone she knew cared for her deeply. Myself and the entire Board of Keene Pride expresses our deepest sympathies to Fern’s family and friends during this time. Trans people are four times more likely to be victims of violent crime in the US compared to cis-gender people. We must stand up and say enough is enough and support our trans and nonbinary neighbors.
There is a large, active, sometimes hiding, LGBTQ+ community in the Monadnock region... and we are done with hiding. To get involved with Keene Pride, visit www.keenepride.org.
Adam Toepfer, Board President
Keene Pride
Keene, N.H.