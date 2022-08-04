To the editor: The postcards I write don't have a photo of some dreamy vacation spot. I write them from my cluttered kitchen table — not even to friends. In fact, I have sent hundreds of postcards with hand-scrawled messages to total strangers in far-off states.
The script may vary with the group I'm working for but the message is clear. Each card is sent to encourage the person at the other end to vote. Although we hear a lot about voting rights and the devious ways they can be restricted, an astonishing one-third of eligible voters didn't vote in the last presidential election — that's 77 million people, according to The Hill.
As I write, I think about whether my card will get James, Elizabeth, Emilio, Taj and the rest of the melting pot of names on my list to the polls. When they pluck it out of their mailbox, what will they do? Toss it into the trash? Put it on their fridge secured with a magnet?
According to some studies political postcarding can increase voter turnout and registering by as much as 25 percent — and as little as 1.2 percent. Either way, I'm hopeful my card will get the recipient thinking about planning ahead. Will they vote before or after work? Or tie it into another errand to stretch the gas tank. Will there be long lines, which means, building in more time.
Or, will this card only make the recipient bristle with resentment, as my mother-in-law did. "Why would I need a stranger from another state telling me what to do?" she said in her soft southern drawl. "I'd be maaaad if I got one."
I've given thought to her concerns especially in the hand-cramping hours it takes to print each name, address and message. Its true, I'm writing to people I don't know, but as Americans, we're in this together. We need each other. And our democratic system needs defending more than ever. So when I write postcards, I feel that I'm doing something to keep our democracy going and united — reminding people to take advantage of their right to vote.
As a baby boomer woman, I am horrified to see things I believed in and have voted for in my lifetime stripped away or in danger of extinction: In roughly half the U.S. a woman has lost her right to choose — perhaps even her right to contraception and the recent gutting of the EPA's environmental protections has de-regulated planet-destroying carbon emissions. As a grandparent of two babies, I am angry and ashamed over these decisions, which will impact their lives.
I'm not alone. These are unpopular rulings that the majority of Americans don't share. As I see it, the best way to fight back and defend the rights and privileges we've worked so hard to attain, is to raise our voices at the polls, voting in candidates who hold the same beliefs. That's why I will continue writing postcards to people I don't know.
Susan Millar Perry
Putney, July 31