To the editor: It’s time! Residents of the Brattleboro area should be fed up with the excess (gouging) pricing at the gas pumps in the town. My wife and I travel a great deal and literally, every place we go gas prices are lower; in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Hampshire, and New Jersey. When gas at the service plazas on the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut is 40 cents cheaper per gallon, it is clear we are being squeezed beyond reason. Is it because folks here accept this and go on with their daily lives? One solution, buy gas somewhere else! The big three on Canal Street, Shell, Mobil, and Irving, hover above $4.60. Five miles away in Hinsdale, N.H., the price is 30 cents lower; five miles away in West Chesterfield you’ll save better than 25 cents a gallon. Tanking up in either place saves an amount equal to a gallon of gas and the total savings is greater than the amount used to go to these locations. You can easily check this out with the cell phone app Gas Buddy. Send a message: buy your gas out of town and keep that message going loud and clear even if prices go down incrementally.
Elliott Greenblott
Brattleboro, Aug. 1