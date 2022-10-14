To the editor: A vote for Sara Coffey is a vote for a compassionate, hardworking representative of all of the people in Vernon and Guilford. Her dedication to making our district and state better and more inclusive has been a hallmark of her time in office. She worked to make it easier to vote while making sure it is secure and helped to pass legislation to keep election officials safe. As a former election official for years, I never worried about being attacked verbally or physically but unfortunately in today’s partisan atmosphere, volunteers are being intimidated and attacked.
Sara works to support childcare, prison reform, agricultural development, a woman’s right to choose, protecting our climate and our seniors. She is a positive role model and a dedicated volunteer for local causes.
Sara takes every opportunity to interact with her constituents - community and school events, through newsletters and by returning phone calls, following up with emails, etc. I have called on her several times and each time she has provided information that has helped me solve my issues.
Please take the time to vote. Please vote to reelect Sara Coffey as our Vernon-Guilford State Representative – I have!
Lynda Starorypinski
Vernon, Oct. 9