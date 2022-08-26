To the editor: Has your doctor ever prescribed Mozart or Verdi? Sing and improve your health! Singing in a community choir can improve lung function and immune function, reduce blood pressure and boost your mood. Singing can reduce snoring and improve sleep. It improves lower body strength and balance and reduces falls. Connecting to others socially via the “instrument” of a community choir has been documented to provide a greater sense of well-being to the choir’s members.
The Keene Chorale is a community chorus open to adults of all singing and reading abilities. There is no audition to participate. Our 2022-2023 season includes Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Rutter's Gloria to be presented at St. Bernard's on December 11. Our spring semester is very exciting; we are preparing both Verdi's Requiem and Dvorak's Stabat Mater. We will present the Verdi at Carnegie Hall with members from the Clark University Chorus, Bennington Choral Society Chorus and the Germantown Concert Chorus of Philadelphia. In June, in a joint collaboration with the Concord Chorale, we will offer Dvorak's Stabat Mater at the Redfern in Keene.
We are gathering for our first of two open and free rehearsals on August 30 at 7 p.m. at the Keene Ice Arena in the Blastos Room. Our second open rehearsal will take place on September 13. Open rehearsals offer a great opportunity for new singers to try us out without having to make an immediate commitment.
We truly are a community chorus.
Suzanne Coble
Keene, N.H., Aug. 22