To the Editor: We are reminded every day that our democracy needs us to step up and take action. For me, there is one clear choice for Vermont’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives – Becca Balint. Becca is the current leader of the Vermont State Senate – a post she was elected to unanimously by Democrats, Republicans, and Progressives. Over the years I have seen first-hand how her leadership skills brought together folks from all parties. You can read her bio at beccabalint.com.
As the former executive director of the Vermont Housing Finance Agency, looking at housing statewide, I worked a lot with Becca Balint on affordable housing and support issues. She is a fierce advocate for all Vermonters needs and has proven that in the Legislature. As an elected Democratic City Councilor from Burlington, I see her interest in helping our Vermont cities and towns thrive. Now, more than ever, we need her advocacy in Congress; we need Becca to represent us in Washington.
Becca has the trusted experience that no other candidate has. Please support her in the August 9 Democratic primary.
Sarah Carpenter
Burlington, July 6