To the editor: I’m a 4th grade teacher in Dummerston, and I was one of the three VT-NEA representatives on the Legislative Pension Task Force from July to January. I’d like to take a moment to tell you why I support Becca Balint in her run to be Vermont’s first U.S. Congresswoman.
Becca is a champion for educators, labor and all working Vermonters; she is one of us. As a former Vermont public school teacher and a current parent of a public school student, Becca knows first hand the challenges that educators face, and she carries them with her every day.
With the pension issue, Becca’s leadership helped assure that thousands of public employees can retire with dignity. When the issue flared last winter, I was deep in the trenches of COVID-teaching, and the pension proposals felt like a sucker punch. When I reached out to Becca, she listened and, while some offered words of support, she prepared to take important ACTION.
She dove headfirst into the issue, meeting with the financial leaders of our state, considering the complexities of both the finances and the politics. And she made a critical decision — the Senate would take the time necessary to form a task force of representatives on all sides of the issue to find a solution collaboratively for our state. Most importantly to me, she ensured that organized labor had equal representation.
Then, Becca let us do our work. She was there for me at several critical times when I called to get her perspective on the history or an issue that was arising. She kept herself informed on how the process was moving, and then, when the time was right, she jumped in, convening a small group of critical decision-makers who could help get our agreement over the finish line. The Legislative Task Force did a tremendous amount of work to come to our final agreement and, in those last few weeks, Becca’s quiet, bold and consensus-oriented leadership played a critical role in getting us to a workable solution.
At this time when unions and working people are struggling, we need someone who will show their support for us not just through words but through action. Becca has proven herself time and again.
Her commitment to deeply considering an issue, thinking critically about potential outcomes, convening minds in a collaborative spirit, is what assures me that with Becca’s leadership in Washington, all Vermonters will be considered in every decision. That’s why Becca has my vote, and I hope you will give her your utmost consideration. She is truly a gem, for Vermont’s educators, its state employees and all of its citizens.
Molly Stoner
Dummerston, March 30