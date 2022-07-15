To the editor: I am writing in support of Becca Balint in the primary race for Vermont’s lone Congressional seat.
We are lucky in Vermont to have better candidate choices than most states. Molly Gray (and Kesha Ram) has been wonderful interacting with students in my youth leadership programs. Still, at this time the experience in legislative leadership from Senator Balint is unmatched in the state. She is the clear choice to go to DC at this time.
For many years I have watched Becca Balint interact with Vermont high school students from all over Vermont with depth, insight and real connection. Anyone who has read her newspaper columns, which now make up a book, knows the deep insight she communicates and feels the depth of humanity and compassion she possesses.
Now is the time to vote for Becca Balint for Congress.
Dr. John Ungerleider
Brattleboro, July 14