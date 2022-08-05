To the editor: Sarah Copeland-Hanzas has my vote for Secretary of State in the August 9 Democratic Primary.
Her diverse efforts to stand up for Vermonters and protect democracy has been demonstrated again and again. These skills are exactly what I value and feel confident she will bring in her role as our next Secretary of State.
Sarah has led the efforts to defend women in Vermont, as well as led efforts to pass bills limiting Non-Disclosure Agreements and creating safer college campuses in-state.
Sarah has also been co-chair of the Climate Solutions Caucus, that led to passage of the Vermont Climate Council and subsequent climate action legislation.
I appreciate how Sarah helped bring together the state unions, administration, and the Legislature to forge an agreement on Pension Reform that passed both the Vermont House and Senate unanimously.
My confidence in Sarah comes from conversations with her, along with many hours watching her chair the House Government Operations committee. This committee has legislative and budget oversight of the Secretary of State's office. With this experience, Sarah already has valuable experience with how the office runs, and how it can be improved upon.
Her competence, commitment and dedication to serving Vermonters all add up to a candidate ready to jump right in as Secretary of State and I ask you to join me in voting for Sarah Copeland-Hanzas for Secretary of State.
Amelia Struthers
Putney, Aug. 4