To the editor: This letter serves as my personal support of Democratic candidate for Congress, Molly Gray. Molly Gray presently is our state of Vermont lieutenant governor. She is by far the best qualified to represent Vermont in the United States Congress.
Molly is a native Vermonter and her family are active farmers. She understands the challenges and perils of small business owners. Taxes too high for income in Vermont. Inadequate broad band internet. Shortage of affordable housing. Health care cost in excess of what most Vermonters can afford and poor availability.
Molly is a graduate of Vermont Law School and has served as assistant attorney general and is an accomplished human rights advocate. We need a level headed female lawyer in Congress to get things done. It is time for someone who can read law and interpret proposals distributed in Congress.
Molly’s father and brother are veterans and she supports keeping the Veterans Affairs Community Based Outpatient Clinics fully open. She understands the veterans need accessible health care all over our state.
She has worked in Washington as an aide in Congress; she knows the processes of big government and how to get our voice heard to represent all Vermonters.
Molly further understands the struggles of Vermonters with high taxes, high cost of child care, the need for paid family leave and medical leave and income equality. There isn’t a Vermonter who hasn’t struggle with these issues. COVID has proven how a small state can be noticed and a leader with our effective response of vaccine and testing sites. Molly had a crucial role in this as our lt. governor.
As a native Vermonter with two grown daughters who both live and work in Vermont, I feel it is crucial for female perspectives to be understood in our Washington representative. Woman are losing rights that I fought for in the 70s.
I hope you join me in voting for Democratic Molly Gray in this election.
Sincerely,
Jean Barrett Bristol
Williamsville, Aug. 1