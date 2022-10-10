To the editor: As we consider the range of challenges Windham County faces in these next few years, it’s essential to have two State Senators who will work proactively and collaboratively to support all community members. I believe that Nader Hashim and Wendy Harrison are a dynamic team who display the energy and creativity needed:
Nader has extensive experience in criminal justice reform and fair and impartial policing. His impressive experience includes being a Vermont State Trooper, a State Representative in Judiciary, and presently as a Vice President of our County’s NAACP.
Wendy has for decades experienced municipal management at all levels with large and small communities. Her membership on the Vermont State Transportation Board, as well as Chair of our regional Economic Development Strategies Board (SEVEDS) are strong assets.
In my work promoting youth leadership, health justice and diverse workforce development, I look forward to connecting on a regular basis with my legislators. Wendy and Nader are the two senators I will vote for who will be indispensable advocates for Windham County’s growth and sustainability.
Diana Wahle
East Dummerston, Oct. 5