To the Editor: Thank you Kitty Toll.
It is important that capable women step up if we are ever going to change the miasma of our present political culture. From the four years we served together on the House Appropriations Committee I know first hand how capable you are.
Not only are you adept at adding and subtracting very large numbers, you have a keen understanding how those numbers matter in people’s everyday lives, in the economic health of our state, and in the well-being of our communities. The work of Appropriations (and indeed government) is not just about revenues and expenditures balancing at the end of the day; it is about the work that taxpayer money accomplishes for all of us. It matters whose hands and hearts are directing that work.
I know how hard you worked for the people in your home district as state representative so I wholeheartedly applaud your decision to seek the statewide office of Lt. Governor. Vermont will benefit greatly from your leadership, your values and your experience.
Sincerely,
Ann Manwaring
Former state representative
Wilmington, July 7