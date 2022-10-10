To the editor: It takes courage to read the news these days. Divisiveness, fear and anger are rampant. This especially affects politics – sometimes creating a sense of unsurmountable polarization. Fortunately, in this charged atmosphere, State Representative Mike Mrowicki (Windham 4) provides a reassuringly reliable presence – effectively serving all of us at the state and local level.
For 16 years Mike has been engaging a civil discourse to find ways forward together in Vermont – especially on hot topic issues like civil rights, climate change, sensible gun control, and maintaining an inclusive democracy that serves us all. I've known Mike a long time – as a brother-in-law, parent, musician, peace maker, and engaged community member. Then and now, I admire him for his listening, concern for others, humor, fairness and commitment to making the world a better place now as well for future generations. I especially admire that for years he has worked steadfastly to increase food security, housing, childcare, mental health and other family services in Putney and Windham County.
In the Legislature, these qualities, along with Mike’s leadership skills and bipartisanship, has opened the door to:
• Reproductive Liberty in Vermont. Proposition 5 /Article 22, supported by Mike, will protect women’s access to the health care she needs, when she needs it.
• An Inclusiveness Democracy. Vote by mail, supported by Mike during the COVID pandemic to enable all voters to readily vote, enabled historically high voting turnouts in the Windham 4 District of Putney and Dummerston.
• Racial/ Social Justice - A founding member of the Legislative Social Equity Caucus, Mike champions the rights of Women, BIPOC, LGBTQ+ Vermonters – bringing the lens of equity and fairness to the Legislature’s work.
• Climate Change Response - As a member of the Legislative Climate Solutions Caucus, Mike collaborates statewide and locally to implement actions and measure progress to effectively implement Vermont’s Climate Solutions Act.
I spent my career leading and supporting multi-state collaboration across the Northeast – engaging state and federal agencies, communities, industry, consumer and environmental advocates, to accelerate energy efficiency - our largest and most available clean energy solution. From this, I know firsthand the power of skilled leadership that engages and listens to a range of views to solve our pressing issues. Today, Vermont and Windham County need Mike's skill, experience, commitment and leadership for democracy and inclusion to advance practical solutions to our most pressing needs.
Sue Coakley
Putney, Oct. 5