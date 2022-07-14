To the Editor: I met Nader Hashim many years ago when he ran for Windham-4 Vermont State Representative — but I had seen him around the community for years. He would regularly stop into the Putney Food Co-op at the end of his shift as a Vermont state trooper, still wearing his uniform. He was always smiling and pleasant, and infinitely calm.
Nader had a great impact on me as the mother of two Pakistani-American children. When Nader ran for State Rep, I could see my kids notice Nader as someone who looked like them and had a culturally diverse name, just like theirs. It is no small thing to see someone in public office whose name is reminiscent of yours and whose skin reflects your own hue. Representation really does matter.
Our family got to know Nader over the years he served as our State Rep. He is curious and kind, inquisitive and communicative, and he has continued to be a role model for my kids! He was an excellent State Representative and will be a stellar State Senator! We will always be on #TeamHashim.
Ruby McAdoo
Putney, July 13