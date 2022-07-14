To the Editor: Windham County and Vermont would be well-served to have Nader Hashim back in the Statehouse. When I served as Speaker of the House, I watched Nader quickly learn the ropes to become an impactful voice in policy-making. He was a key voice on the Judiciary Committee for criminal justice, public safety for all Vermonters, and police reform, bringing his lived experience as a law enforcement officer and BIPOC Vermonter. Not only was he a hard worker on the Judiciary Committee, he also actively supported paid family leave, raising the minimum wage, curbing Vermont's carbon footprint, and was one of a dozen legislators who volunteered with the Department of Labor to help Vermonters access vital resources at the start of the COVID pandemic.
As a legislator, Nader is prepared and knowledgeable when presenting legislation to colleagues, listens carefully to other viewpoints and clearly communicates his constituent’s needs to other legislators. He already has friendships and relationships across political aisles which makes it possible to have difficult - and necessary - policy conversations. With Windham County losing Senator Balint’s powerful voice as Pro Tem, and Senator White's lengthy institutional knowledge, Windham County will need someone who has legislative experience and solid relationships with key people in Montpelier.
Nader’s integrity, work ethic, and commitment to his constituents earned my deep respect, and I know colleagues across the political spectrum feel the same. I hope he can earn your vote as one of Windham County’s Senators.
Sincerely,
Mitzi Johnson
Former Speaker of the House
South Hero, July 11