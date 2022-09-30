To the editor: We support limited government, an open and inviting business climate, electing local people that understand our needs and care about our state, and our second amendment right to bear arms.
We all need to know how our representatives vote on the issues that are important to us. A form letter is fine, and probably a lot easier and cheaper than the alternative; but we constituents need to know how our representatives vote. How many of you know?
Richard and I are not only supporting Nancy Gassett for state representative of Windham County (Guilford and Vernon); we are campaigning for her as a candidate. Competition is what makes this country great, and provoking thoughts and questions about the issues makes the race more interesting and fun.
Find out about our candidate, so you can make a difference and vote on what you feel is the right choice!
Richard and Patricia Bullock
Guilford, Sept. 26