To the editor: Rory Thibault, a candidate for Vermont’s Attorney General, came to Brattleboro for our July Gallery Week and I was privileged to accompany him through our streets.
Fifty years ago, I began my journey in law and politics. During the journey I was blessed with the opportunity to run for elective office. My service included five terms in the Vermont House of Representatives.
During the journey, and prior thereto, I had the opportunity to know many great lawyers who devoted themselves to public service. Many were from Windham County, three of them were James L. Oakes, Thomas P. Salmon, and Timothy J. O’Connor Jr.
Oakes, Salmon, and O’Connor each had a vital center and concrete idealism, a commitment to liberty and justice for all. Their records demonstrate this over the long course of their public lives.
It is their spirit I observe in Rory Thibault. A certain steady commitment to truth and justice; a person who listens and acts; a discipline of liberty who has a record of accomplishment of justice for all.
One citizen exclaimed on meeting Rory on Main Street in Brattleboro: “Oh my, he’s so young!” Yes, he is. And he is idealistic. But he is experienced. A soldier, an elected State’s Attorney, a trier of many jury cases, a husband, and father par excellence. A leader.
In the spirit of Jim Oakes, Tom Salmon, and Tim O’Connor please join me in supporting Rory Thibault in the Democratic Primary on August 9, 2022.
Respectfully,
Thomas W. Costello
Brattleboro, July 14