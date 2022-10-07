To the Editor: You’ve probably heard the joke: Question: “How many Vermonters does it take to change a lightbulb?” Answer: “Change!? What’s wrong with the old one?!?!”
Unfortunately, this is the attitude many Vermonters hold when it comes to their vote for Governor this November. Shamefully, many Vermonters will reflexively tick the box to reelect our three term governor for a fourth, without examining his record in the clear light of reason.
From housing to healthcare, taxes to transportation, many of our problems have gotten much worse, going from “concerning” to “critical.” Meanwhile too many Vermonters are uninvolved, uninformed and disengaged in political dialogue. I sincerely hope Vermonters will watch the debate, now streaming online, between gubernatorial candidates Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel — the contrast is blinding.
Ms. Siegel offered examples of her consensus building and research-based approach to solving difficult problems; highlighting her effective work on substance abuse and transportation solutions. She also proposed a detailed agenda that seeks “root cause solutions” for Vermont's deep-rooted problems.
Unfortunately, Phil Scott presented a litany of excuses and circular arguments as to why he’s been helpless to fix Vermont’s entrenched problems. What’s worse, our governor offered no new ideas or plans! Asked to lay out one new item for the coming legislative agenda, our governor said he’d work on that after he’s reelected and let us know at that time. I was dumbfounded by the sheer arrogance and laziness on display.
While I was shocked by the Governor's reply, I wasn’t surprised. Over the years, I’ve observed that Scott often leads from behind after carefully calculating which way the political winds blow. This “political savvy” is part of the reason for his popularity, but unfortunately it hasn't translated into effective governance. Oftentimes, rather than working for compromise, he vetoed hard fought legislation, earning the record of most vetoes of any Vermont governor in history. With the stroke of his pen, our governor eliminated paid family leave, while offering families no solution at all.
I think Vermonters deserve a brighter future. We need a governor who engages with all our citizens and collaborates in creating solutions that work for all of us. We can’t afford to be leaderless, stumbling in the dark, as unresolved problems explode into crisis after crisis. I hope more Vermonters will wake up and see the light–elect Brenda Siegel for Vermont Governor.
Patricia Smith
Bethel, Oct. 3