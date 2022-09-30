To the editor: What qualities would I like to see in my state representative? A few would be integrity, transparency, willingness to vote by issue and not by party, and acumen with how both government and the private sector work. I see these qualities in Tristan Roberts, who is running for state representative for Windham-6.
My confidence in him comes from personal experience. Tristan knocked on my door and sought out my input, both as a Whitingham resident and my role in economic and community development experiences throughout Southern Vermont. He related our challenges to those also faced in Halifax, and shared ideas on legislative priorities.
Tristan’s knowledge gained from serving as a Halifax Select Board member will benefit us well, as he understands government procedures. He will be prepared to jump in to make the right decisions on hot topics of housing, workforce, health care, fiber, transportation, 2024 budget, etc. As an independent thinker, he will do the research and understand new legislation to make a well-informed decision prior to voting.
We need representation that is transparent. In last week’s candidate forum, Tristan was approachable. I saw him entertain questions of all kinds with consideration, openness and clear values.
Tristan Roberts is running for state representative for Windham-6, Halifax, Whitingham and Wilmington. He will be a great voice and make us proud.
Please vote for Tristan on Nov. 8.
Best regards,
Gretchen M. Havreluk
Jacksonville, Sept. 26