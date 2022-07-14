To the Editor: Tristan Roberts is an honest man of deep thought and integrity, and will have my vote for State Representative for residents in Halifax, Whitingham (our home from 1988-1992), and Wilmington (our home for the last 30 years).
Tristan knows Halifax well, having lived there for 17 years and on the Select Board for two of those. His public service is no surprise given his strong participation in the Marlboro College community, which brought him to Windham County 25 years ago. Like our family, he chose southern Vermont as a place to lay down roots, raise his son, start a successful small business. Like us, he came to the Green Mountains, a place that honors Yankee ingenuity, and maintaining the sustainability of the land we are lucky enough to live with.
As a sustainability professional, a father, and a small business owner, Tristan is adept at balancing the needs of our economy, our land and water, our community life, and our personal privacy through insightful research, hard work, and commitment to excellence.
Working with Tristan in the past, I can attest to his work ethic, best described in his words: “We may not see eye to eye; but we all are willing to work shoulder to shoulder when it counts.”
Sincerely,
Joseph Cincotta
Wilmington, July 11