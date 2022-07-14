To the Editor: I am, with great enthusiasm, writing this letter in support of Wendy Harrison for State Senator for Windham County. I know she will be the strongest of advocate both for issues specific to the County and be a leader in tacking the issues that confront all of Vermont.
I have had the distinct honor in working with Wendy Harrison, in her role as a town administrator while an elected official in Vernon. During this time, I have observed an extremely hard work ethic, professional honesty and integrity, and a working knowledge of how to tackle issues which confront rural communities. Her knowledge of and commitment to making sure our waterways and drinking water supply are provided the best stewardship through thoughtful laws and regulations is second to none. She is an able environmental advocate!
Wendy is also concerned and ready to go to work on issues of housing, business development, care for the elderly and disabled, and has shown her ability to attack issues of injustice and equity. She is also a team player and understands the need to take all points of view and all potential impacts of laws and regulations to mind when considering policy creation and/or implementation. In short, Wendy Harrison is ready to be a great Senator for Windham County.
Please join me on the day of the Vermont Primary Election, August 9, 2022, by voting Wendy Harrison, for State Senator for Windham County.
Thomas M. Guerino
Vernon, July 8