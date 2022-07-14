To the Editor: I am voting for Wichie Artu for State Senator in the primaries August 9 and I hope you will too. I am excited that he has decided to run because he is so passionate about social justice issues and has experience working for many. He is concerned about health care, and has organized a program to provide access to vaccination for People of Color in Southern Vermont which was so successful it was adopted statewide. He has worked to save traditional Medicare. He has also been an advocate for addressing food insecurity and housing. He has testified in the Legislature and helped pass several bills including H546 strengthening the Office of Racial Equity. He understands and addresses the complexity of these social issues.
I have worked with him in several capacities: NAACP of Windham Country, Root Social Justice Center, and Solidarity Fridays. I am impressed by his capacity to work collaboratively with others, curiosity to hear differing opinions, and compassion. As a gay Person of Color he has experienced marginalization and is he is very concerned about including everyone, often those from overlooked marginalized communities.
He has served as co-founder Brattleboro Memorial Hospital’s Council on Racial Equity, Community Representative Vermont Racial Equity Task Force, and NAACP Health Justice Committee.
Apart from working for social justice, Wichie is a data & analytics specialist and a farmer where he lives in Athens.
I believe Wichie will work hard to ensure everyone will get what they need. Please join me in voting for him August 9.
Claire Halverson
Dummerston, July 11