To the editor: I am writing to voice my support for Wichie Artu for our new State Senator. I’ve known Wichie through his work doing community building, activism, and advocacy with the Root Social Justice Center’s BIPOC Caucus and I got to work closely with him throughout Brattleboro’s Community Safety Review process. Wichie brought passion, experience, and skills to the work we did together and his unique personal experience combined with his astute political analysis made him both strategic and collaborative.
Wichie is able to bring his warmth and infectious smile to even the most contentious of conversations and can bridge cultural or political barriers in order to find common ground and move forward together. Everything he does - including how he’s been running his campaign - demonstrates true commitment to building community and reducing barriers, especially to our governmental institutions.
When I heard he was going to run for State Senator, I may or may not have yelled in delight. I am so grateful he is interested and able to step into leadership for our county. As a young, queer, BIPOC farmer, he represents the future of Vermont and I want his progressive voice in our Statehouse, working to ensure that our community is a healthy and thriving one for everyone for years to come.
Sincerely,
Sonia Silbert
Brattleboro, July 14