To the Editor: Over the past year, I have gotten to know Wichie Artu as part of a small group working to rename Negro Brook in Townshend. Picking up the initial efforts of another group of individuals, we have strived to create an intentional, inclusive process. I have found Wichie to be organized, attentive and patient; consistently, he voices the need for inclusivity, the value of multiple perspectives, and local participation. He is a strong facilitator, clear and action-oriented, and a consummate listener. Along with these personal characteristics, his professional and lived experiences make him an excellent choice to represent us in the Vermont State Senate: Data analyst, farmer, housing and LBGTQ activist and advocate, he has a multi-faceted view of the needs of those living in Windham County. We desperately need a diverse set of smart individuals to serve in Montpelier. I hope you will join me in voting for Wichie in the August 9 primary, or by mail by August 8.
Lynne Shea
Townshend, July 6