To the editor: The Windham County Democratic Committee, the organizing body for county Democrats, supports all Vermonters, including our LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and other oppressed and marginalized communities.
In the last few weeks, a transgender woman was murdered in Vermont, the Burlington Pride Center had its glass doors smashed, and pride flag at Norwich University was stolen after being publicly displayed by students.
These recent events stand against the backdrop of certain members of Vermont state Republican leadership undertaking a smear campaign against LGBTQIA+ Vermonters.
Democrats believe in, and work to enact, the words that conclude our Pledge of Allegiance, “With Liberty and Justice for All.”
No exceptions.
Words matter. We call on Vermont Republicans to join us in rejecting such verbal attacks that open the door to violence.
Angela Lawrence
Chair, Windham County Democratic Committee
May 20