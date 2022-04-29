To the editor: A long time ago, for a while, I dated a lovely young woman and her father was a supervisor in the postal service. I remember him describing his many frustrations with the bureaucracy of the huge system. The poor communication, inability to make a decision, and managerial incompetence he described sometimes worked him into a frenzy and he would exclaim that the whole process was a " bunch of bulls--t." He has long since passed away but I remember those words.
It seems to me that the bungled superintendent search has many of the qualities described above such as secret meetings with no transparency to the public, a nine month process with no decision, and Board actions or inactions which can only be called incompetent. As Jack would say, a "bunch of bulls--t."
All the while, an interim superintendent has quietly been doing a fine job in handling the many issues required in the position. He has the support of the principals, the finance director, and, the vast majority of many in attendance at recent meetings. If hired, he would hit the ground running as opposed to bringing in an outsider who would not start for a while and would take time to get up to speed. I am told that there are many hiring decisions that need action now, not months from now.
I have a novel idea; Why not give the permanent position to the interim person who for nine months has demonstrated competence in doing the job? It is time for the Board to see the forest through the trees and cut out the bulls--t!
Hugh Barber
Brattleboro, April 22