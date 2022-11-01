To the editor: Choice: New Hampshire Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc said that, "as a man," he thinks women "get the best voice" when state legislators decide how to regulate their rights. Regarding abortion being a state or federal decision, he stated: "It belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentlemen right here, who are state legislators representing you." Maybe we couldn't stop the Supreme Court from denying women's choice but we can choose not to elect anyone, anywhere, who agrees with that decision. A woman's choice, not theirs.
The pill (contraception): In July of this year, 194 Republicans (out of 202 that voted) in the U.S. House of Representatives voted against the Right to Contraception Act, which is an act to protect a person's ability to engage in contraception and to protect a health care provider's ability to provide contraception, and information related to contraception. Imagine men being responsible for birth control. If men want that responsibility they should be forced to undergo an anatomical reassignment and give birth themselves. It's outrageous enough that the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, and now the men (almost entirely) of the House of Representatives want to control if you get pregnant. By the way, Hobby Lobby is coming to Keene and the Supreme Court ruled that Hobby Lobby can deny contraceptive insurance coverage to its female employees. I will never step foot in that store. A woman's choice, not theirs.
Submission: Trump's Supreme Court justice Amy Coney Barrett is a member of "People of Praise," where she was given the title of and served as a "handmaid." The group believes that women are homemakers; that they are to support their husbands. Their handbook emphasizes "obedience to authority and submission to headship (men.)" A founding member of "People of Praise," Jeanne DeCelles, declared: "It is important for you to verbalize your commitment to submission ... Tell him what you think about things, make your input, but let him make the decisions, and support them once they are made." Former members of the group say that wives are taught that they must submit to the will of their husbands. Submission? Obedience? What is Ms. Barrett's long game? A woman's choice, not theirs.
There is an awful lot at stake for women in this year's primary, not just for women themselves but for all the men that support and love women. These are just a few of the many concerns we should think about when we vote on Nov. 8. Once we the people lose rights, choices and freedoms, they are extremely difficult to get back, so let's not lose them. Vote for Democrats and stop the back slide into a male dominated/controlled dystopian dark age. Our choice.
Believe in inclusiveness,
Jeffrey Scott
Spofford, N.H., Oct. 27