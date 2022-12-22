To the Editor:
The Vermont Constitution, ratified in 1793, guarantees its citizens the right to hunt. Wild game is held in the public trust, counter to English game laws, where the landed aristocracy own game and access to it. According to Vermont law, any land that’s not posted can be hunted, and more than 80 percent of Vermont’s 6.159 million acres are privately held. Since the Vermont constitution guarantees the right to hunt, the onus is on landowners to post their land.
As a Vermont hunter, I appreciate landowners who properly post their land, embracing the same ethical standards to which Vermont hunters are taught in Hunter Safety. I wish landowners were required to learn and adhere to their responsibilities to post their land as specified in the Vermont statutes, as follows:
- Signs must be at least 8.5 inches wide by 11 inches tall, with lettering and a background of contrasting colors;
- be legible;
- be maintained and dated each year;
- be placed at all corners of the property and along or near the boundaries at intervals of 400 feet or less.
- Signs allowing hunting “by permission only” must also include a way to contact the landowner.
- To meet the full requirements of the law, the posted land must be recorded with the town clerk annually at the cost of five dollars a year.
- People privileged enough to own land ought to be held to the same legal and ethical standards to which Vermont hunters adhere.
Deborah Lee Luskin,
Williamsville, Dec. 15