To the editor: On December 6 the Latchis Theatre was filled with fans of Nowell Sing We Clear - a group that for 40 years brought a lively pageant of Midwinter and Christmas carols, songs and customs to our community. This year we marked the passing of our friend and inspiration, Tony Barrand. We simply could not let this season of joy, revelry, forgiveness and compassion pass without a special event of gratitude and remembrance.
Tony reminded us for many years that these midwinter customs are essentially about visiting one's neighbors, sharing a song and a dance, and pulling together to get through this cold and dark time. It is also a time to remember those in need and to reach out with goodwill toward one another.
Nowell Sing We Clear was joined by the vocal ensemble Windborne and a number of young musicians and singers who are well prepared to carry these customs forward with new creativity and unbelievable energy. On behalf of all the performers and crew in “Sing Nowell” we want to thank our online audience and our in-person audience for their generosity. We raised nearly $3,000 dollars for the Groundworks Collaborative.
Anyone interested in watching the "Sing Nowell” concert can access it free of charge at nowellsingweclear.com, or bctv.org. There you will find links to the Groundworks Collaborative where you can make a donation to this fine organization that assists members of our community, if you are so inspired.
We are truly blessed to be part of a large and compassionate community that truly believes we can pull through challenging times by working, and even singing, together.
Andy Davis and Fred Breunig
Nowell Sing We Clear
Brattleboro, Dec. 21