To the editor: In response to Chris May’s Aug. 29 article “Remedies Sought after Dispute over Executive Session.”
We have patience and compassion for a school board earnestly trying to follow public meeting laws. However, we’ve lost all patience with some members of the current WSESD / WSESU boards due to their many mishandlings of board governance since March, which include:
WSESD Board Chair Kelly Young met without a quorum of the board to compose a “directive” for the Superintendent that publicly undermined his authority to follow state directed masking policies, causing unnecessary strife in our district which culminated in a meeting attended by over 600 community members.
Both boards deliberately withheld public information regarding the search and hiring process for a superintendent.
WSESU Board members pushed for and approved only a 1 year contract (vs a standard 3-5 year contract) with Superintendent Mark Speno, sending a message of distrust of administrative leadership and destabilizing our school district.
There have been no repercussions for Putney Representative, Liz Adams, who continually disregards her signed pledge to follow the board code of ethics which states: “I will respectfully voice my opinion and respect the opinions of other board members, administrators, school staff, and members of the public."
The WSESD Executive Committee continues to claim to have no knowledge or responsibility for putting BUHS Principal on paid leave.
One board member's appropriate questioning of Robert’s Rules of executive session caused an unprofessional shouting match between board members.
Neither Board Chair has offered a public apology or acknowledgment for any missteps that detrimentally impact our school district.
Vote for change in March.
Lisa Ford
Ann Braden
Jessica Gould
Renee Woliver
Brattleboro, Aug. 31