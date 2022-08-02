To the editor: Isaac Evans-Franz deserves our vote for the U.S. Senate. Isaac has shown that he is willing to speak directly and honestly about complicated issues. Take the question of the F-35 overflights over Vermonters' homes near the VT National Guard base; Isaac knows that the deafening noise is not merely a nuisance, it is a serious health hazard and quality of life issue for thousands of Vermonters. He understands that those planes need to be based away from populated areas like they are in other parts of the country. He has stated his position clearly even though he knows that the Guard has much support in the state and that the Democratic political establishment has placed a higher value on the dollars that come to the state through the Guard than they do on the well being of their constituents.
Contrast Isaac's clear and honest response with Peter Welch's. Even though he advocated strongly for the F 35 to come to Vermont and defended that support before the campaign began, Welch now waffles and tries to hide behind the fact that the final decision on on the jets' placement was made elsewhere in the government, saying he had no input. Proud one day, and trying to pretend it didn't happen the next, a true mark of the current crop of politicians misrepresenting us in the U.S. Congress today.
When Isaac has seen the need for change, he has organized people and organizations and accomplished change. When Peter Welch sees the need for change, he checks with Nancy Pelosi to see what he is permitted to say and, if he's really ambitious, he'll set up an online poll for people to sign.
Peter has been in Congress for 15 years. Besides voting for bills that are destined to die in the Senate, what has he really done? Has he taken advantage of the Congressional bully pulpit like his predecessor Bernie Sanders, or his current colleagues like Alexandria Octavio Cortez or Ayanna Presley, or even Adam Kinzinger for that matter? No. The most he can do is wring his hands and wish that things could be better.
Things can be better, without Peter Welch in the Senate. A vote for Isaac is a vote for the kind of change that we so sorely need now.
Dan DeWalt
South Newfane, July 14