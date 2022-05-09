Windham County needs a Declaration of Inclusion
To the editor: Thanks to the Reformer for featuring on May 2 an editorial — ”Stronger Together” from the Rutland Herald — that highlights the Declaration of Inclusion. As an initiative from Al Wakefield and other residents of Rutland County, this proclaims values of acceptance and fairness. In these difficult times, as we emerge from COVID’s long grip, the Declaration can be a way to pledge our best selves to equity. We can move Windham County and Vermont toward a future that formally affirms how Vermont opens the door, and how we Vermonters open our arms.
It is also worth mentioning that a Proclamation of Inclusion signed by Governor Scott on May 7, 2021, in coordination and recognition of this ongoing campaign, established the second week of May as Inclusion Week; declaring that Vermont strives to be a leader in protecting hard-fought civil rights, and is committed to eliminating hatred and bigotry in all systems and institutions to improve outcomes for all Vermonters and build more multicultural and socially cohesive communities; and stating that we must create a culture in which racial, ethnic and other cultural disparities are openly acknowledged and addressed.
The Vermont State Chamber of Commerce, under the leadership of Betsy Bishop, has also made such a declaration, as have 43 cities and municipalities to date. May 8 marks the beginning of Inclusion Week this year in the State of Vermont.
Here in Windham County, Vermont Interfaith Action is also collaborating with Mr. Wakefield and other organizers to bring the Declaration of Inclusion to Windham County’s towns, civic organizations and faith communities.
Within our collaboration, Rep. Michael Mrowicki, D-Windham 4 and local coordinator of Vermont Interfaith Action; the Rev. Lise Sparrow, chair of the Windham County NAACP’s Religious Affairs Committee; Catie G. Berg of Dummerston Cares; Fred Breunig, moderator of the Guilford Community Church UCC; and Guy Wood and Andi Waisman representing the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community are bringing their organizations to the table.
We have also arranged presentations in support of the Declaration of Inclusion for the Brattleboro, Dummerston and the Putney select boards and the Brattleboro Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce. Newfane’s select board passed the Declaration on April 4.
For people and for organizations, the Declaration creates an opportunity for discussion and the opportunity to join in affirming inclusive values, and to begin identifying effective actions to be taken. Better policies and practices will ultimately be the proof of our commitments.
For more information about the Declaration, please visit www.vtdeclarationofinclusion.org. For local information, contact Vermont Interfaith Action’s Southern Coordinator, Mike Mrowicki, at mike@viavt.org.
Rev. Dr. Lise M. Sparrow
Brattleboro, May 8