Answer to Liam Madden
To the Editor:
The Republican party in Vermont is trying as hard as they can to muddy the waters about the choice women are able to make regarding keeping a pregnancy. Liam Madden, who is challenging Becca Balint, pretends to support women's right to choose, and yet, he wants to get elected to the House of Representatives so he can be yet another man who is not a medical professional telling women what to do with our bodies.
I don't know where Madden has the idea that advocates of forced birth, who he labels as "concerned pro-lifers" (we will get into the mis-labeling of these woman killers as pro-life) support exceptions for rape, incest, or the health of the mother. Maybe Madden does not read the same news I read, but I see Republican dominated states passing legislation with no exceptions. None. This means that doctors are afraid to treat ectopic pregnancies, pregnant women with cancer, people who have complications from miscarriages, and others. I have read numerous statements from killers who call themselves pro-life that every abortion is a murder, and women and medical professionals need to be arrested and charged - regardless of the circumstances.
None of these people are pro-life. If they really cared about life, they would be working for health care and housing for all these babies they insist must be born, they would be working for parental leave so women can actually care for these babies they are forced to carry, they would be working to ban carcinogenic chemicals that damage infants in the womb, and they would show a bit of compassion for women with cancer who need to abort to stay alive to care for the children they already are raising, as well as for women with life threatening conditions such as ectopic pregnancies.
Nancy Braus
Guilford, Oct. 2
Support for Siegel
To the Editor:
You’ve probably heard the joke: Question: “How many Vermonters does it take to change a lightbulb?” Answer: “Change!? What’s wrong with the old one?!?!”
Unfortunately, this is the attitude many Vermonters hold when it comes to their vote for Governor this November. Shamefully, many Vermonters will reflexively tick the box to reelect our three-term governor for a fourth, without examining his record in the clear light of reason.
From housing to healthcare, taxes to transportation, many of our problems have gotten much worse, going from “concerning” to “critical.” Meanwhile too many Vermonters are uninvolved, uninformed and disengaged in political dialogue. I sincerely hope Vermonters will watch the debate, now streaming online, between gubernatorial candidates Phil Scott and Brenda Siegel — the contrast is blinding.
Ms. Siegel offered examples of her consensus-building and research-based approach to solving difficult problems; highlighting her effective work on substance abuse and transportation solutions. She also proposed a detailed agenda that seeks “root cause solutions” for Vermont's deep-rooted problems.
Unfortunately, Phil Scott presented a litany of excuses and circular arguments as to why he’s been helpless to fix Vermont’s entrenched problems. What’s worse, our governor offered no new ideas or plans! Asked to lay out one new item for the coming legislative agenda, our governor said he’d work on that after he’s reelected and let us know at that time. I was dumbfounded by the sheer arrogance and laziness on display.
While I was shocked by the Governor's reply, I wasn’t surprised. Over the years, I’ve observed that Scott often leads from behind after carefully calculating which way the political winds blow. This “political savvy” is part of the reason for his popularity, but unfortunately it hasn't translated into effective governance. Oftentimes, rather than working for compromise, he vetoed hard fought legislation, earning the record of most vetoes of any Vermont governor in history. With the stroke of his pen, our governor eliminated paid family leave, while offering families no solution at all.
I think Vermonters deserve a brighter future. We need a governor who engages with all our citizens and collaborates in creating solutions that work for all of us. We can’t afford to be leaderless, stumbling in the dark, as unresolved problems explode into crisis after crisis. I hope more Vermonters will wake up and see the light–elect Brenda Siegel for Vermont Governor.
Patricia Smith
Bethel, Oct. 3