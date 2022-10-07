Clarification on EMS statement
To the Editor:
The recent Reformer article by Bob Audette (“Infinitely better: EMS director lauds BFD’s transition to EMS services,” Sept. 21) requires some clarification to my statements that were quoted in this article during a past Brattleboro Select Board meeting.
My comments from the meeting on Sept. 20 never intended to imply that there have not been mistakes made during the transition of services, as all of EMS is a human endeavor in a very fast-paced and sometimes chaotic environment.
For context, and sidestepping the controversy around how we found ourselves in this position, restructuring the whole EMS system in such short order is fraught with innumerable places for things not to go as planned. It is against this backdrop that the transition process has indeed gone “infinitely better” than I had expected. That is in no way meant to disparage the service that Rescue Inc. has provided the Brattleboro community for the last 50+ years or the care that they continue to provide in the region.
Across both services, we actively review calls and make changes to improve the care we provide to the community. I only meant to say that during those reviews, those incidents have not significantly altered patient outcomes at the time that they were discharged from the hospital. I work closely with both Brattleboro Fire and Rescue, Inc, and both agencies work hard to provide the best possible service to the communities they serve.
Johndavid M. Storn, MD
EMS Medical Director – District 13
Oct. 2
Funding cuts for senior meals raises questions
To the Editor:
I appreciate the reporting by Chris Mays in the Sept. 29 Reformer about “Senior Solutions” of Windham and Windsor counties ("Senior meal sites struggle with slashed funding"), and hope that Reformer staff is able to dig into this story a bit further. There is a quote from the executive director of Senior Solutions in the story which ostensibly explains why they are being forced to cut services, but his statement leaves more questions than answers. As one of dozens of volunteers responsible for getting meals out to those who need them, I’m in a position to see how vital these meals are to those who get them. This program is a lifeline for so many people in our towns. Senior Solutions should be working to expand their services to reach more people who undoubtedly need them, instead of asking the meal providers to identify recipients who can be cut from their rolls. Can we have a transparent and believable explanation for how Senior Solutions is unable to provide the services that seniors in their area so desperately need?
Daniel Towler
Brookline, Oct. 2