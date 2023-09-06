To the Editor: The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network (VSARN) is incredibly devastated by the racially motivated shooting that occurred in Jacksonville, Florida. The shooting took place inside a Dollar General where the gunman came in with an AR15 and killed Angela Michelle Carr, aged 52; Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr., known as A.J., aged 29; and Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion, aged 19.
Despite the tragedy of this event, it is not surprising on the canvas of the United States. There has been 400 years of racism building up in America, from slavery to Jim Crow to modern day lynchings. The mindset all too common in the United States of racial inequality and inferiority that stems from this history, and calling it by a different name will not change the reality, we must actively address it. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has verbally opposed this event, yet denies it's racist reality and has made no action to prevent future tragedies such as this one. Many Jacksonville citizens are angered by DeSantis' performative approach amidst racist campaign messaging and took to booing him when he showed up to the vigil on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Furthermore, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the pressing issue of gun violence and its intersection with systemic oppression in our nation. This cycle of harm and loss must be halted. It is crucial for legislators to take prompt and effective action on these matters. The continuation of such incidents leads to unnecessary loss of life, which is profoundly unjust. We must collectively work towards ending this pattern of violence and ensure a safer future for all – especially the younger generations. Positive change starts with acknowledging not just our history but also validating the present effects. And that begins with you.
When we, Vermonters, hear these headlines, many of us feel grateful to live in the place where we do. However, even in our brave little state, we face the hurdles of systemic oppression and white supremacy culture. One of the biggest reasons Vermont doesn't make headlines is due to our majority white population. It is easy to overlook systemic oppression when most of your immediate community members benefit from its presence — both past and presently. This letter is a call to action, and an invitation to disrupt the oppression both nationally and at home, even if you profit from the system, especially if you profit from the system. We, the next generation, are ready to fight. Are you with us?
Students of any age can apply for a paid or volunteer position with VSARN here: bit.ly/VSARNApp. Adults who want to support our work can reach out to info@vsarn.org.
Addie Lentzner, Hudson Ranney and Lydia Beaulieu
Middlebury, Aug. 31